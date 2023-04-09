⚠️☣️TOXIC: Fluoride in our Water Supply | Where does the fluoride come from ? ☣️⚠️

We are silently being poisoned. I learned the health hazards of drinking toxic water back in October/November 2021. Ever since that time, I make my own water. I will upload a video on my process.
Learn the truth about the poison they call fluoride that’s put in our water supply. Who asked for this? Thanks but no thanks daddy government……
FluorideAlert.org - https://fluoridealert.org/
STATEMENTS FROM EUROPEAN HEALTH, WATER, & ENVIRONMENT AUTHORITIES ON WATER FLUORIDATION -
https://fluoridealert.org/content/europe-statements/
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS - https://fluoridealert.org/faq/
SOURCES OF FLUORIDE - https://fluoridealert.org/issues/sources/f-toothpaste/
STATE FLUORIDE DATABASE - https://fluoridealert.org/researchers/states/
CDC My Water's Fluoride (Is my local water being fluoridated?) **Take with a grain of salt - https://nccd.cdc.gov/DOH_MWF/Default/Default.aspx
TOP 10 WAYS TO REDUCE FLUORIDE EXPOSURE - https://fluoridealert.org/content/top_ten/
