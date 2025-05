Law of Karma, The Wheels of God Grind Very Closely – God's Laws Are Going to Grind Every Error Out of You, True Repentance, What Is Real Sorrow, Repentant Parents and Aborted Child Reconnection

FULL ORIGINAL:

“NONE OF GOD’S LAWS LET YOU GET AWAY WITH ANYTHING. UNLESS THERE IS REPENTANCE, UNLESS THERE IS THIS FEELING.”

“YOU CAN SAY SORRY AS MUCH AS YOU LIKE BUT IF YOU DO IT AGAIN, YOU WEREN’T SORRY IN THE FIRST PLACE.”

“REAL SORROW IS CONNECTING TO THE CAUSAL EMOTIONAL REASON WHY YOU DID WHAT YOU DID. THAT’S REAL SORROW.”

“ANYBODY CAN RECONNECT WITH A PERSON WHO’S REPENTANT. SO IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT’S HAPPENED IN YOUR LIFE, IF A PERSON IS REPENTANT, THEY ARE NEVER GOING TO DO THE SAME THING AGAIN TO YOU.“

