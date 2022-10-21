Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Importance of Faithfulness in Fulfilling Your Calling - YKC67
17 views
channel image
The Appearance
Published a month ago |

Your Kingdom Come 67


Augusto counsels and encourages believers to remain faithful and obedient and cautions of the consequences of refusing a mantle.


* Please click on LIKE if you enjoyed the program


** Don't forget to select subscription options (the little bell)


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes:


https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on YouTube:


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists


IMPORTANT!


The Mailbag Show and End Time News Report videos are now being posted on Brighteon. This link will take you to the playlists:


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1


Augusto on MediaFire:


https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez


POB 465, Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
holy spiritbible studybible teachingaugusto perezyour kingdom comecalling and election made suremake your calling and election surecalling and election sureconfirm your calling and electioncalling and electioncalling and election made sure ldsmake your calling and election sure kjvmake your calling and election sure meaning1 peter 2 call and election sure2 peter 1 calling and election

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket