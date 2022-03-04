Invitation To Be One Of My Patrons ( see link in description)

I just realised something; the last time I tried to start something workwise, covid started. Time is up for the devil and he needs a cashless society which makes it more obvious to people in terms of the mark of the beast. Half of the world will take this next step easily because half of the world is marked as corrupted flesh, if you cant run with the footmen, you will not fare well with those on horseback.I'm just watching and waiting. After 20yrs waiting for these times to see a cashless society, I am seeing news of Digital cash. The cashless society is what makes people into Judas, brethren betraying brethren to death. The devil will have total control over people. I prefer to use cash, never liked using cards as I cannot tell what money I have as I hardly ever had any. lol