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001 - 9/11 Truth Seattle - Investigate 9/11 - Promo 7
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32 views • December 13, 2019
The controlled demolition of World Trade Center building 7 at 5:20 pm. 82 columns (57 of which were perimeter columns) over a footprint the size of an American football field offered zero resistance near simultaneously and the building collapsed globally, symmetrically, and against the path of most resistance at freefall for 2.25 seconds, 8 stories (105 ft). THE ONLY WAY THAT COULD HAPPEN IS BY REMOVING ALL 82 COLUMNS OVER 8 STORIES.
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