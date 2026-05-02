Media Buried It

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* The Pentagon quietly stands up the American System’s new hammer: the Office of Strategic Capital, a $210B internal investment bank to rebuild American industry.

* The UAE walks out of OPEC, cracking the petrodollar trap.

* Zelensky and European governments are to blame for prolonging that war.

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