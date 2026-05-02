Media Buried It

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The Trump-Putin Agreement That The Media Completely Hid
* A phone call between DJT & Vladimir Putin signals alignment against Europe’s Ukraine war.
* Zelensky and European governments are to blame for prolonging that war.
* The U.K.-U.S. “special relationship” is ending.
* The UAE walks out of OPEC, cracking the petrodollar trap.
* The Pentagon quietly stands up the American System’s new hammer: the Office of Strategic Capital, a $210B internal investment bank to rebuild American industry.
Promethean Updates (2 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v79b0o2-buried-the-trump-putin-agreement-the-media-completely.html