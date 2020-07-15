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Κανείς δεν πέθανε απο τον κορωνοϊό. Dr Stoian Alexov.
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1708 views • July 15, 2020
Συνέντευξη τού Dr. Stoyan Alexov, προέδρου τής Βουλγαρικής Ενωσης Παθολογίας, από τον Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, πρόεδρο τού Κέντρου Προστασίας τών Δικαιωμάτων τών Πολιτών, σχετικά με την Ευρωπαϊκή Ενωση Παθολογίας \ 2 Μαΐου 2020
ΠΗΓΗ : https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-one-has-died-coronavirus/5717668
ΠΗΓΗ : https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-one-has-died-coronavirus/5717668
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