Veteran suing the government over the Emergencies Act speaks out
Eddie Cornell, a Canadian veteran who had his bank account frozen for participating in the Freedom Convoy successfully sued the federal government resulting in a judge finding the invocation of the Emergencies Act to be unconstitutional.

Cornell and his lawyer Blair Ector are now suing the federal government in a civil suit for damages.

True North's Harrison Faulkner caught up with Cornell and Ector at CPAC in Washington DC last weekend.

