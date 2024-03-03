Veteran suing the government over the Emergencies Act speaks out

Mirrored Content
Eddie Cornell, a Canadian veteran who had his bank account frozen for participating in the Freedom Convoy successfully sued the federal government resulting in a judge finding the invocation of the Emergencies Act to be unconstitutional.
Cornell and his lawyer Blair Ector are now suing the federal government in a civil suit for damages.
True North's Harrison Faulkner caught up with Cornell and Ector at CPAC in Washington DC last weekend.
