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Demo Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking Thrives in Denmark Part 5 [24.07.2021]
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10 views • July 26, 2021
A Message to the World from Denmark
- Are the politicians sick sexually derailed? (Yes)
- Is Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod pedophile? [Documented] (yes)
- Does prime minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him? [Documented] (yes)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (Yes)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (Yes)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (Yes)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (Yes)
- Are all politicians silent about these conditions? (Yes)
- Are the politicians part of this pedophilia & children's trading agenda? (Yes)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (Yes)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (Yes)
- Do things together - Corona and pedophile satanism? (Yes)
Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora - https://www.facebook.com/anettefriviljeaurora
Instititutional Child Trafficking Part 4
10,958 views Streamed live on Apr 11, 2021
International Tribunal for Natural Justice - 71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HlwPYFOvoG8
Sacha Stone - Surviving Institutional Child Trafficking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a7KuOsLFOk0F/
Sacha -> International Tribunal for Natural Justice - 71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HlwPYFOvoG8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA
https://www.youtube.com/c/InternationalTribunalforNaturalJustice/about
Location: United States
This is the official archive of hearings and trials conducted by the International Tribunal for Natural Justice.
http://www.itnj.org/ (not working here from Denmark)
https://itnjcommittee.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvZVKgr79ryePtXQPDpGKLA
International Tribunal for Natural Justice
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DEmNbmcPHQoE/
Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse
https://commission.itnj.org/westminster-seating-april-2018/
https://www.icj.org/
Denmark first country that released porn:
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pornografi
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Denmark all the world's Mecca for child pornography
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
K10.dk Children's cases: https://tinyurl.com/ecaezx3y
K10.dk forced removal: https://tinyurl.com/hbkj9brh
Freedom or fascism? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Arrangør og location:
Demo 'For Vores Børn' Lørdag d 24.07.2021
Pædofili og Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark
Stockholmsgade/Østre Anlæg København
https://fb.me/e/EQSFvT4b
https://www.facebook.com/For-B%C3%B8rnenes-Fremtid-107371498225489
https://www.facebook.com/events/2249140968551634
https://fb.watch/6Wmwes7UBr/
- Are the politicians sick sexually derailed? (Yes)
- Is Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod pedophile? [Documented] (yes)
- Does prime minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him? [Documented] (yes)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (Yes)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (Yes)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (Yes)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (Yes)
- Are all politicians silent about these conditions? (Yes)
- Are the politicians part of this pedophilia & children's trading agenda? (Yes)
- Does the elite hold your hand over each other? (Yes)
- Is the legal system rotten and corrupt? (Yes)
- Do things together - Corona and pedophile satanism? (Yes)
Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora - https://www.facebook.com/anettefriviljeaurora
Instititutional Child Trafficking Part 4
10,958 views Streamed live on Apr 11, 2021
International Tribunal for Natural Justice - 71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HlwPYFOvoG8
Sacha Stone - Surviving Institutional Child Trafficking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a7KuOsLFOk0F/
Sacha -> International Tribunal for Natural Justice - 71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HlwPYFOvoG8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA
https://www.youtube.com/c/InternationalTribunalforNaturalJustice/about
Location: United States
This is the official archive of hearings and trials conducted by the International Tribunal for Natural Justice.
http://www.itnj.org/ (not working here from Denmark)
https://itnjcommittee.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvZVKgr79ryePtXQPDpGKLA
International Tribunal for Natural Justice
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DEmNbmcPHQoE/
Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse
https://commission.itnj.org/westminster-seating-april-2018/
https://www.icj.org/
Denmark first country that released porn:
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pornografi
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Denmark all the world's Mecca for child pornography
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
K10.dk Children's cases: https://tinyurl.com/ecaezx3y
K10.dk forced removal: https://tinyurl.com/hbkj9brh
Freedom or fascism? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Arrangør og location:
Demo 'For Vores Børn' Lørdag d 24.07.2021
Pædofili og Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark
Stockholmsgade/Østre Anlæg København
https://fb.me/e/EQSFvT4b
https://www.facebook.com/For-B%C3%B8rnenes-Fremtid-107371498225489
https://www.facebook.com/events/2249140968551634
https://fb.watch/6Wmwes7UBr/
Keywords
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