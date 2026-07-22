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The future of hormone replacement is liposomal | TBD Fit Podcast
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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https://drchrisshade.com/if-detox-feels-miserable-this-is-why-tbd-fit-podcast-episode-32

Dr. Daniel Chille: The delivery, I presume you're referencing, is liposomal technology?

Christopher Shade, PhD: Yep. Sublingual liposomal. We have the female hormone system. You want testosterone, you can get sublingual testosterone through the compounding pharmacies that use our delivery system.

That's really wild. You get this massive peak of testosterone, and then it goes back down to baseline after a couple hours. And just doing that once a day or twice a day is all you need.

You ring the androgen receptor bell, and that effect propagates through the system, actually. And the tailing limb of the testosterone going down, it actually triggers the hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis to shoot out a pulse of LH and FSH as it tries to get back to the level that it was at.

So it actually regenerates your testicles, as opposed to creating testicular atrophy, like injectable does.

Dr. Daniel Chille: So the future of hormone replacement is liposomal?

Christopher Shade, PhD: Totally!

05/06/2026 -“If Detox Feels Miserable, This Is Why" ft. Dr. Chris Shade | TBD Fit Podcast Episode 32: https://youtu.be/RQbVdjPq7h4?si=UUUypaob0HbpIuQH

Keywords
healthnewssciencetruthhormonesnanotechnologytestosteronehormone replacementchristopher shadeliposomal deliverysublingual
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