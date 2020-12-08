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Covid19 Vaccines are VERY DANGEROUS WARNING Dr. Christiane Northrup
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632 views • December 08, 2020
Dr. Christiane Northrup Warns that the COVID 19 Vaccines are NOT what the Governments and Big Pharma is telling the World. The Covid19 Vaccines are Very Dangerous.
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