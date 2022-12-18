Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: This is WHY Lazy People Need False Gods, Lies and Half-Truths. A SYSTEMS ANALYSIS.
48 views
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
Published a day ago |

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: This is WHY Lazy People Need False Gods, Lies and Half-Truths. A SYSTEMS ANALYSIS.

In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, provides a SYSTEMS ANALYSIS of why LAZY people need false gods, lies and half-truths, so they can justify not DOING ANYTHING. In the context of all the events concerning the attack on Free Speech by the ever-expanding Censorship & Surveillance State this understanding becomes essential to building the movemnt for #TruthFreedomHealth.

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystem4threichdrshivatheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket