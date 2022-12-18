Dr.SHIVA LIVE: This is WHY Lazy People Need False Gods, Lies and Half-Truths. A SYSTEMS ANALYSIS.
In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, provides a SYSTEMS ANALYSIS of why LAZY people need false gods, lies and half-truths, so they can justify not DOING ANYTHING. In the context of all the events concerning the attack on Free Speech by the ever-expanding Censorship & Surveillance State this understanding becomes essential to building the movemnt for #TruthFreedomHealth.
