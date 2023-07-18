Create New Account
One Other Type of Person in the World - Utilitarian Faction
Real Free News
There are the people who did not take the shot, the people who took the shot and regret it, the people who took the shot and don't regret it... yet. And there is one other type of person in the world. They are the people who are to BLAME! #utilitarianfaction #utilitarianparty #utilitarian #utility

Keywords
utilitarianfactionreal free newsutilitarian faction

