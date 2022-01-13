To the Police (Gestapo)// Prayer for healing - delayed message

This is a message, I actually wanted to post on Jan. the first but apparently for a certain reason it got delayedOne section points to all the Police with a question why they destroy their own and their childrens future.The second section is more about health and healingSorry for the bit cracking soundI used a Lavalier Microphone, but unfortunately the position I placed it was not really good.I hope you understand the words anyway - though it's a very much processed soundThe Sound of the Shofar is better as it got picked up by another microphone in the roomto get the nice acoustic of that place.The video will also be posted soon on my website:If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5