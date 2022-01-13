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To the Police (Gestapo)// Prayer for healing - delayed message
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44 views • January 13, 2022
This is a message, I actually wanted to post on Jan. the first but apparently for a certain reason it got delayed
One section points to all the Police with a question why they destroy their own and their childrens future.
The second section is more about health and healing
Sorry for the bit cracking sound
I used a Lavalier Microphone, but unfortunately the position I placed it was not really good.
I hope you understand the words anyway - though it's a very much processed sound
The Sound of the Shofar is better as it got picked up by another microphone in the room
to get the nice acoustic of that place.
The video will also be posted soon on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
One section points to all the Police with a question why they destroy their own and their childrens future.
The second section is more about health and healing
Sorry for the bit cracking sound
I used a Lavalier Microphone, but unfortunately the position I placed it was not really good.
I hope you understand the words anyway - though it's a very much processed sound
The Sound of the Shofar is better as it got picked up by another microphone in the room
to get the nice acoustic of that place.
The video will also be posted soon on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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