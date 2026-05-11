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Sons of God and the Antichrist 05/11/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Bill Schnoebelen has seen over 100 UFOs and has studied them for over 40 years. He was a member of National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP) and has interviewed over 100 people who have been abducted, including Christians. Bill will show pictures of physical evidence of the Sons of God. He will explain their connections to black magic, fallen angel’s DNA, how it relates to the Mark of the Beast, and a counterfeit Gospel. Bill says the Sons of God will reveal themselves and be a part of deceiving millions of people, including Christians, into denying Jesus.

 

To watch the full DVD of Bill Schnoebelen called “Sons of God and the Antichrist” please visit:

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antichristsons of godprophecy clubstan johnsonbill schnoebelen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy