Dec 17, 2023
Today, we delve into the complex and evolving situation in eastern Ukraine. Strap in for a comprehensive look at the recent developments in the city of Avdiivka. According to their reports, Russia has suffered "thousands of casualties" in the recent intense fighting in Avdiivka.
Avdiivka, a small city in eastern Ukraine, has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past 21 months, this strategically important city has endured heavy damage, leading to a mass exodus of its residents.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWkrDzQXr8U
