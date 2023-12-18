Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost Thousands of Troops During the Battle of Avdiivka
Published a day ago

US Military News


Dec 17, 2023


Today, we delve into the complex and evolving situation in eastern Ukraine. Strap in for a comprehensive look at the recent developments in the city of Avdiivka. According to their reports, Russia has suffered "thousands of casualties" in the recent intense fighting in Avdiivka.


Avdiivka, a small city in eastern Ukraine, has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past 21 months, this strategically important city has endured heavy damage, leading to a mass exodus of its residents.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWkrDzQXr8U

