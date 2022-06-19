'The Great Reset' - What is Coming? From the Satanist own Mouth! [16.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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The elites are no longer operating in the dark, they are now publicly admitting their plans and activities. Be prepared its going to be a rough ride!
The Satanic Facist Slave 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' * 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'One World Order' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
'Those (Morons( That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Note: See these video seriesfrom the early 2020:
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
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2,176 views Premiered Jun 16, 2022
D13 Watchmen
https://youtu.be/dxk9dw4miF0
https://www.youtube.com/c/D13Watchmen