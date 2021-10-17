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Kimberly Kopetseg at the Waikiki Freedom Mega March 8.0
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110 views • October 17, 2021
On October 16, 2021, just before people marched down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, nurse Kimberly Kopetseg shared her testimony. Kimberly Kopetseg is a nurse of twenty one years performing neurosurgery on the brain and spine. She shared how the experimental injections contain messenger RNA that will manipulate our genetic code. Communism is here and it's moving fast.
http://HawaiiStandsUp.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KimberlyKopetseg #Waikiki #March
http://HawaiiStandsUp.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KimberlyKopetseg #Waikiki #March
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