Rep. MTG Vows to Not Fund Government without Impeachment Inquiry Vote on Biden





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised at a town hall event on Thursday that she won’t fund the government unless Congress does the following: impeachment inquiry vote on Biden, defund weaponization of government, eliminate COVID vaccines and mandates, and no funding for the war in Ukraine.





