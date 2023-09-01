Rep. MTG Vows to Not Fund Government without Impeachment Inquiry Vote on Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised at a town hall event on Thursday that she won’t fund the government unless Congress does the following: impeachment inquiry vote on Biden, defund weaponization of government, eliminate COVID vaccines and mandates, and no funding for the war in Ukraine.
