Rep. MTG Vows to Not Fund Government without Impeachment Inquiry Vote on Biden
Rep. MTG Vows to Not Fund Government without Impeachment Inquiry Vote on Biden


Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised at a town hall event on Thursday that she won’t fund the government unless Congress does the following: impeachment inquiry vote on Biden, defund weaponization of government, eliminate COVID vaccines and mandates, and no funding for the war in Ukraine.


