God's mercy mitigates the massive deaths and injuries from the vaccines, it is the only thing restraining and has been restraining for the last 50 years of Jabs on our guinea pig children...
Biblical Health #45: How To Thrive Physically & Spiritually After Taking The mRNA Vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.