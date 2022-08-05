Free Scriptures: Convert OSIS files to HTML

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The osis2html1 workflow is a first attempt to bridge from OSIS to the old Haggai XML tools of project „Freie Bibel“, in this case to the XSLT stylesheets which generate HTML presentations of the Bible text.
Project: http://www.free-scriptures.org
Code: https://gitlab.com/free-scriptures/free-scriptures
OSIS example file: https://www.offene-bibel.de
Discussion: http://www.free-scriptures.org/forum