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Melbourne re-taken, no police, Goodbye Premier Dan Andrews, the Rebellion is here
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2492 views • November 10, 2021
It is difficult not to cry once the music starts. Beware, the satanists still control arsenals. Congratulations Australians for not backing down!
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