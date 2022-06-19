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Makes You Think | The Mysteries of Mount Shasta w/ Jimbob Ovalshorts
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99 views • June 19, 2022

Makes You Think | The Mysteries of Mount Shasta w/ Jimbob Ovalshorts

From ancient native legends to modern allegations Mount Shasta in California is a beautiful wonder beyond words. The sheer amount of UFO sightings, bigfoot experiences, underground cities and religious significance of the location some claim makes it one of those locations just absolutely shrouded in mystery and curious conspiracies. Vince Tagliavia and Jimbob Ovalshorts discuss these mysteries on tonight's episode of Makes You Think.

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