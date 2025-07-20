BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michael Jackson Another Part of Me 2025 Remix by Pacsteam
1 day ago

Michael Jackson Another Part of Me 2025 Remix by Pacsteam


This is not just a remix. This is a declaration.


    "Another Part of Me (2025 Remix)" is more than Michael's infectious groove—it's a message to all of us. A message about unity, truth, and resistance.


    In a time where lies dominate headlines, where systems persecute those who speak out, and where truth-tellers are silenced through fear, manipulation, and even death... we need to remember:


    They can’t stop all of us. Because they’re fighting another part of themselves.


    This remix is dedicated to everyone who dared to tell the truth—and paid the price.


    Music remixed by Pacsteam

    Video created for educational, artistic and transformative purposes.

    No copyright intended – Fair Use applied under creative commentary & remix culture.


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---


AND YES, I DID IT AGAIN BRIGHTEON, THIS IS MY 2. UPLOAD DUE TO SOME PROBLEMS, please don't delete it again for spamming ....

musicremixsynthretrocubase
