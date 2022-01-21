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Block Distractions, Become Unhackable and Increase Your Influence With Kary Oberbrunner
Counter Culture Mom
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35 views • January 21, 2022
We are constantly getting hacked. A person touches, clicks, and swipes their phone approximately 2,600 times each day. With short bursts of information continuously coming at us, our productivity goes way down. We never experience the joy, abundance, and fulfillment in life because we are being interrupted and distracted nonstop. Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author Kary Oberbrunner helps individuals clarify their identity and purpose and close the gap between dreaming and doing. If you want to increase your influence, your impact, and your income as CEO of Igniting Souls Publishing Agency, Kary will help you get the credibility and authority you deserve so you can share your message with the world.


TAKEAWAYS

How being constantly “hacked” keeps people from achieving their dreams

The meaning of the word “abracadabra” and how God created us to create

Succeeding in life is when you teach others the lessons God taught you

Major influencers will want to work with you if you show up with no expectations


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Unhackable book and mini course: https://unhackablebook.com/
Show Up Filled Up book: https://amzn.to/3ewjx81
Elixir Project book: https://amzn.to/32uGp5o
Igniting Souls Circle: https://ignitingsouls.com/tribevibe/
Think Outside The Book: https://ignitingsouls.com/totb/
Dream Done, Free 5 Day Mini-Course: https://bit.ly/DreamDoneCCM

🔗 CONNECT WITH KARY OBERBRUNNER
Website: https://karyoberbrunner.com/
Website: https://ignitingsouls.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karyoberbrunner
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karyoberbrunner
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kary.oberbrunner/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/karyoberbrunner
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/karyoberbrunner
Podcast: http://bit.ly/IgnitingSoulsSubscribe

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
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Keywords
technologyidentityinfluenceabundancehackjoyresolutionpurposedistractionsdreamingfulfillmentnew yearsgoalproductivityinterruptedabracadabraunhackabletech gadgettina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showkary oberbrunnerigniting souls publishing agency
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