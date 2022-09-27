Create New Account
Here’s Why You Should Never Grind Your Teeth
Grinding your teeth will put you in a bind. Here’s why…

In this video, Oscar Adelman, the founder and CEO of Remi, a direct-to-consumer sleep and wellness organization which aims to provide affordable and ultra-comfortable night guards explains why you need to take steps against grinding your teeth. 👇

Oscar explains that excessive or habitual teeth grinding can lead to a lot of PAINFUL and expensive problems, such as:

⚠️ Worn tooth enamel leading to sensitivity pain… 

⚠️ Decay… 

⚠️ Chipping… 

⚠️ Damaged dental work 

⚠️ Muscle problems that can inhibit chewing….

Fortunately, there is now a more cost-effective way to deal with this problem. Remi’s offers custom night guards for people who struggle with bruxism. 🦷

