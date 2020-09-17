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Profit Zone Trading (+ Hydra.Global Order Queue Update)
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2 views • September 17, 2020
Profit zone trading is a critical component of your supply and demand practice. Today's video explains why, using examples from the Hydra.Global set and forget order queue. Tune in!
Join me for a day trading livestream this Friday, September 18, from 9:00-9:30AM EST. We're going to set up our charts, getting them ready for the day trading session! You can watch the stream at:
https://dlive.tv/Hydra.Global
Tune in!
Learn supply and demand market analysis: www.hydra.global
Text me for content updates and upcoming webinars: 602-584-7244
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures #fiveflags #assetprotection
Join me for a day trading livestream this Friday, September 18, from 9:00-9:30AM EST. We're going to set up our charts, getting them ready for the day trading session! You can watch the stream at:
https://dlive.tv/Hydra.Global
Tune in!
Learn supply and demand market analysis: www.hydra.global
Text me for content updates and upcoming webinars: 602-584-7244
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures #fiveflags #assetprotection
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