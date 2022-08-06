Vaxxed 2 : The Peoples Truth

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Vaxxed II: The People's Truth released in November of 2019 is the story of the bus and the unbelievable truths it uncovered through the bravery of the parent's stories. These parents, once called crazy by their doctors, the media even family members had finally found their voices. They would be silent no more!
Support the creators of this documentary by visiting their website.
https://www.vaxxed2.com/