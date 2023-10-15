Rep Andy Biggs: The DC UniParty does not want a Speaker who would threaten their status quo.

Rep Andy Biggs:DC - this town - is a cartel controlled town....
The DC Uniparty does not want a Speaker who would threaten their status quo.
We need a strong conservative for Speaker of the House!
@RepAndyBiggsAZ
https://twitter.com/i/status/1712922845431370021
