Vatican Rome Papacy and America are Beast one and Two of Revelation

Have you been stumped as I have been, going back and forth about who Mystery Babylon is? So much of the criteria in the Bible fits Vatican Rome's papacy to being Mystery Babylon, that it's undeniable, yet there are things that don't fit that only apply to the United States. Well, it wouldn't be much of a mystery if it was easy to figure out. Herein lies a clue, Rome is the first beast and the United States is the second. This video is an older video that was recopied by many people so I don't know who to give credit to, but the Lord does. May this person who created this video originally be richly blessed.

I made a Blog on this topic: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/prophecies-about-russia-attacking-the-usa-unfolding-now