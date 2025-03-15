© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The shameful retreat of the Ukrainian Army from the Kursk region and the entry of Russian troops into the Sumy Oblast has become the primary topic of discussion in all global media, including commentary from experts and analysts. Everything that is happening right now in the northern part of Ukraine indicates that the flight of the Ukrainian Army from the Kursk region is just the beginning of major problems for the whole of Ukraine. So on the morning of March 13, amid the chaotic retreat of the Ukrainian Army from the Kursk region, Russian troops entered the settlement of 'Basovka' in the northern part of the Sumy region..................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/