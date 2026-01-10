Millions Western feminist nations world witchcraft HQ churches’ fake Christians bringing back demons

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2026). By redefining hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods, these millions of Western feminist nations' world witchcraft headquarter Christian churches' fake Christians are removing God's spiritual protection and giving their human authority permission to bring back millions of fallen angels from the abyss to take over their governments & churches to exterminate them. Opening the New Age witches' third-eye opens demon portals. This earth is now infiltrated by a 2 billion population increase of Noah’s days Atlantis nightmare days nephilim dead disembodied demon spirit raphaims in fake cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” human New Age witch servants’ alien-abducted corpses, as well as newly manufactured reptilian hybrid nephilim demon spirits in fake human meat suits and fallen angel incarnate avatar “New Age witch surrogate mothers’ reproduced bodies.” Just as Jesus prophesied, these End Times right before the rapture of his real Christians will be just like in Noah’s days when they were last here eating & raping & satanically sacrificing 12 million human children, where the tares that look just like the wheat will grow alongside the wheat harvest but do not have souls or grains in them. They have taken over all the key positions in society, including the churches. From a criminal investigative deduction, the more fallen angels that these New Age spiritualist occultist “Atlantis old religion” necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling demon-possessed human specie witches release from the abyss as the fallen angels use their pineal gland third-eye to open up portals to release the fallen angels, the more newly released fallen angels need to be fed human children’s tortured human soul energy and tortured adrenochrome blood human soul energy, so Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel fake aliens need to manufacture 2 billion more “star seed children” reptilian hybrid “5G tower frequency DNA shape-shifting” gargoyles & ghouls & goblins to run the world elites’ 12 million child-trafficking industry to feed the growing demand of Satan Lucifer’s newly released fallen angel army released by the human witches to prepare to fight Jesus at Armageddon at his Second-Coming to set up his millennial kingdom on earth. It is a simple supply & demand issue. You need temporary expendable reptilian hybrid “star seed children” Satanists to evangelize & accustom & propagate the preparation for Satan Lucifer’s Antichrist one-world Luciferian New Age spiritualism occultism esoteric interfaith religion and to shapeshift them using 5G into werewolves & vampires & gargoyles & Godzilla titans & Medusa & minotaur & wraiths & Freemason globalist elite nephilim reptilian pedophile cannibal Satanist clown giants to exterminate God’s human specie for full takeover, in order to replace with a cloned androgynous human specie livestock food child sex slave 15-minute city farm populace.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine