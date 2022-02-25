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Jared Taylor — “The 2020s: The Battle Lines Become Clearer, and So Does the Outcome.” (2021)
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88 views • February 25, 2022
Jared Taylor notes that "our country is sick," and offers a diagnosis. Mr. Taylor says the racial dividing line is so clear and bright it should “should dazzle even whites who are deliberately blind.” He concludes with optimism: “All of you,” he said, "have the blood of those heroes in your veins, and like our noble forebears, we will fight and will be victorious.”
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