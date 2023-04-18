⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 18, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krakhmalnoye, Olshana, Kucherovka, and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).





💥 In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 35 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, two U.S.-made Paladin M109 self-propelled howitzers, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, aircraft and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy's casualties were more than 80 Ukrainian personnel and two armoured fighting vehicles.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have taken control over three quarters in northern, central, and southern parts of the city of Artyomovsk.





◽️ Airborne Troops and units of the Yug Group of Forces have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments to liberate the city in this area, foiling the enemy's attempts to counter attacks on the flanks.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The Russian aviation made six sorties to support the assault detachments. The artillery of the Group have performed 63 fire missions.





💥 In these directions, the enemy has lost up to 290 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries.





💥 In addition, one Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle, three armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region)





💥 The enemy suffered losses of up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer.





◽️ Two ammunition depots have been annihilated close to Gulyaipole and Chervonaya Krinitsa (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ In Kherson direction, more than 25 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed in the past 24 hours.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 98 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.





◽️ Command posts of the 25th Air Assault Brigade and the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated close to Terny and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Two fuel storage facilities for Ukrainian military hardware were destroyed close to Kobzartsy and Snigirevka (Nykolayev region).





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kamenka (Kharkov region), Yasinovataya and Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 407 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,770 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,711 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,087 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,614 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,582 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.