In a wide-ranging interview with Time magazine, former President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military domestically to round up and deport millions of illegal immigrants. We will give you the details later in today's TruNews. First, however, Mr. Trump’s political enemies moved one step closer today to putting the Republican leader in jail. The New York judge presiding over a criminal trial of President Trump issued a fine this morning and a threat that jailtime could be waiting ahead for Mr. Trump if he continues to defy the judge’s gag order.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 04/30/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/trump-vows-to-use-military-to-round-up-illegal-immigrants-for-deportation





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf