Necessity Of Christian Living And Good Works In The Last Days Before The Rapture-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 18 2022

What a
wonderful and amazing thing it is to be saved, born again and sealed
unto the day of redemption! This is something that no other dispensation
offers, it is unique to the Church Age where believers are placed into
the body of Christ. Want to start an immediate argument on social media?
Just start talking about 'once saved, always saved', and you'll have
all the contention you could possibly imagine, but eternal security is
Bible doctrine. Now let's talk about where good works come into play for
the sealed believer in Jesus Christ. Paul shows us that we are not
saved by our works, and not kept by our works, but that good works do
play a part in the sanctified life of the Christian. Some of the things
that should be present in the life of all Christians is a love for the
brethren, a willingness to be useful to the body of Christ, a desire to
see lost people saved and saved people get on fire for God. Now the
question arises, how do we manage all this in light of having to live
life in the 21st century? The same way they did back in the first
century, by laying down your desires for the will of God, to accomplish
the work that He saved you to do. How did Eutychus fall out of the
window and break his neck while listening to the preaching of the
greatest Christian in world history? Because he was half in, and half
out, as gravity and 'falling asleep on the job' will always pull you
down and never up. Today I would like to bring you a message on the
necessity of good works in the life of the born again believer living in
the last days before the Rapture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.