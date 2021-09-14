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Great Akashic Library in Spirit World, Buddhism 101
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36 views • September 14, 2021
The Great Library, Akashic Records, and how souls pre-plan their lives prior to incarnating is discussed with Seattle hypnosis practitioner & author, Von Galt in this interview snippet with Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased On the Fence'. The discussion goes over how people are writing their own book, which goes into the Great Library for future souls to reference in how they may want to design the basic experiences in their next physical experience on Earth or elsewhere.
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/tGAHmT6QEzs
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
___________________________________________
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!! Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?
https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for Mandela Effect Conferences and Meet-Ups https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work: Paypal https://www.paypal.me/uotf Patreon (Monthly Support) https://www.patreon.com/uotf
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/tGAHmT6QEzs
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
___________________________________________
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!! Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?
https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for Mandela Effect Conferences and Meet-Ups https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
For more information visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work: Paypal https://www.paypal.me/uotf Patreon (Monthly Support) https://www.patreon.com/uotf
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