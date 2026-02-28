© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro]
My second home
And the colors don't match the curtains
My second home
And I don't have to take off my shoes
I don't need a phone
To know that I'm finally certain
My second home
My second home
[Verse]
There's only one way out of here
Through the back, through the past, through the fear
Take the keys to the Benz and my bike
Get me out, get me home, get me right
My second home
And the colors don't match the curtains
My second home
And I don't have to take off my shoes
[Pre-Chorus]
I don't need a phone
To know that I'm finally certain
My second home
My second home
[Chorus]
And the paint is chipping off the walls
And the furniture is out of date
And there's pictures of people that I've never seen before
On the table in the frame
And the music always fills the halls
And the piano's always out of tune
But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave
And I'm never gonna leave
My second home
My second home
[Break / Call & Response]
My second home (through the back, through the past, through the fear)
My second home (take the keys to the Benz and my bike)
My second home (get me out, get me home, get me right)
My second home (I’m finally certain tonight)
[Bridge]
The paint is chipping off the walls
And the furniture is out of date
And there's pictures of people that I've never seen before
On the table in the frame
And the music always fills the halls
And the piano's always out of tune
But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave
And I'm never gonna leave
[Final Hook]
My second home
My second home
And the music always fills the halls
My second home
But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave
My second home
My second home