wolfburg
wolfburg
86 views • 24 hours ago

[Intro]  
My second home  
And the colors don't match the curtains  
My second home  
And I don't have to take off my shoes  

I don't need a phone  
To know that I'm finally certain  
My second home  
My second home  

[Verse]  
There's only one way out of here  
Through the back, through the past, through the fear  
Take the keys to the Benz and my bike  
Get me out, get me home, get me right  

My second home  
And the colors don't match the curtains  
My second home  
And I don't have to take off my shoes  

[Pre-Chorus]  
I don't need a phone  
To know that I'm finally certain  
My second home  
My second home  

[Chorus]  
And the paint is chipping off the walls  
And the furniture is out of date  
And there's pictures of people that I've never seen before  
On the table in the frame  

And the music always fills the halls  
And the piano's always out of tune  
But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave  
And I'm never gonna leave  

My second home  
My second home  

[Break / Call & Response]  
My second home (through the back, through the past, through the fear)  
My second home (take the keys to the Benz and my bike)  
My second home (get me out, get me home, get me right)  
My second home (I’m finally certain tonight)  

[Bridge]  
The paint is chipping off the walls  
And the furniture is out of date  
And there's pictures of people that I've never seen before  
On the table in the frame  

And the music always fills the halls  
And the piano's always out of tune  
But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave  
And I'm never gonna leave  

[Final Hook]  
My second home  
My second home  
And the music always fills the halls  
My second home  
But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave  
My second home  
My second home

