Spank Me Tender - "Songs of War" - Music Video [Acid Rock]

Acid rock anti-war song from Spank Me Tender
Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/songs-of-war
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6kXiIps8jZ0D6jA6AM5gVO
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/songs-of-war/1873160613?i=1873160615
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Troy Reif - vocals/guitar/bass/organ/machine guns