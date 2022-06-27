ΧΙΛΗ | Γιατρός Rodrigo Rosas | Το εμβόλιο είναι τόσο καλό που όλοι οι ασθενείς είναι εμβολιασμένοι!

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Το εμβόλιο, όπως λέει ο Δρ Rodrigo Rosas, διευθυντής του τμήματος επειγόντων περιστατικών της κλινικής Alemana στο Σαντιάγο (Χιλή), ήταν πολύ θετικό: στην πραγματικότητα, όλοι οι ασθενείς είναι εμβολιασμένοι.
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