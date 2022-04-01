The Truth about Judge Jackson Revealed in new ad by Article III Project

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POWERFUL NEW AD by Mike Davis and Article III Project on Ketanji Jackson’s Disgusting Child Sex Offenders Rulings
https://article3project.org/
Ketanji Brown Jackson is the most radical Supreme Court nominee in America’s history. She defends America-hating terrorists for free, she’s soft on child sex offenders, she’s open borders, and has a history of promoting racist Critical Race Theory. Her views are way outside the average American voter.
Ketanji Jackson inexplicably reduced jail time for these crimes by an average of nearly half (47%) “100% of the time,” according to Cruz.
Ketanji Jackson did not just hand out lenient sentences on sex crimes, she wrote about it at Harvard!
Mike Davis and The Article III Project released a powerful new ad on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s disgusting child sex offender rulings.