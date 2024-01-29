Brian Mountain/Chief Roy | Our Resources, Our Sovereignty

Resources are the key to our sovereignty.

Chief Roy S Jones Jr. and Brian L Mountain came to discuss various energy options that have been off the table in Western Canada for the most part.

These dedicated energy/prosperity miners, look for resource solutions for communities that need better options, environmentally and to help create sovereignty.

One community as an example serves approximately 4700 people and burns millions of litres of diesel to meet the basic electricity needs and no chance of community betterment.

Their solutions range from nuclear(MMR & SMR), geothermal to recycling garbage(Fogdog Energy). All options must take into consideration their impact on the environment as well as the risks to community health.

These men are proposing some long term solutions that can turn some of these communities from have-nots to haves in a relatively short time frame.

https://fogdogenergy.com/





https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/what-are-small-modular-reactors-smrs