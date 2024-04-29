🔜COMING SOON🔜

VOP News will be providing a weekly Report for the advancements made on behalf of the Kingdom of Heaven, the Missing Children, and of the Washington State Coalition for Children who is preparing for their 4th consecutive Meeting tomorrow evening.
Stay tuned to VETERANS ON PATROL for further WSCC Updates and all efforts being made to execute a National Child Search & Rescue Mission completely absent of all complicit government and military entities.
Join us if you are called by God to do so. Expect a few, the way is straight and narrow, not Right or Left.
#WSCC
#VOPNews
#WFTFMinistry
#VeteransOnPatrol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.