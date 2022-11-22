Ep. 2931b - AZ Counties Will Not Certify Election, The World Is Fighting Back & Destroying The Cult

The cult is failing, the world is helping. AZ counties are coming together and they are not certifying the elections. The [DS] is failing and they are becoming desperate, they are going after Trump because they know if he takes office again it is game over. They are trying to stop him but this will backfire in the end, the patriots are bringing the [DS] down the path they want.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

