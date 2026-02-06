BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
MEET THE UK NEW POLICE FORCE !!
Tilt
Tilt
285 views • 19 hours ago

Longsight Police Station is in Manchester in the UK. You used to be able to see all the police officers working at a station however after covid, they have been removing the names and photos of all the police oficers, so they cannot be identified.

Source: Bitchute - dxexexp channel.

"Take a look at this. The requirement to become a police officer in the UK is obviously now just that you’re new to the country and don’t belong to any white ethnicity. Not even being unable to speak the language is an “obstacle” anymore."

uklawpolice illegal
