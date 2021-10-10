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"Religion In The U.S. Continues To Change In 2019 Study"
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30 views • October 10, 2021
The latest Pew Research Center study shows that religion in the U.S. continues to be changed. The findings compared themselves to a previous study done in 2009. While not including the COVID-19 pandemic in the survey, the results still show a drastic change in American's views and practices on religion. This video also looks at how many Christian religious leaders are very much concerned about the growing lack of Biblical literacy in the U.S.
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