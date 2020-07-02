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Life is a Shamanic Experience & We are all under a Spell
Sacred Serpent
Sacred Serpent
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33 views • July 02, 2020
In this video I discuss the shamanic nature of human reality, and how the earth is a living, breathing, conscious, shamanic entity. I also discuss how we have fallen from grace and have wound up in the current mind controlled predicament that we are all currently under the spell of. Various esoteric and practical subjects are brought up, and I do indeed hope that you, the viewer, can extract benefit from this video!

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Keywords
aliensmind controlmagickreligionshamanshamanismmk ultradavid ickehypnosiswake uparchonsgnosticgnosticismspellwakesacred serpentunder a spellspell crafting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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