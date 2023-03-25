Satan's Strategy to Defeat Us – Dr. Charles Stanley

Why do we experience spiritual defeats—even after salvation? Some mock the idea of a literal devil, but Scripture affirms that Satan is real. His goals are to draw us away from God, thwart His purposes, and cause division. Dr. Stanley discusses Satan’s battleground, his many efforts to mislead and deceive, and the ways in which God’s Word is our greatest protection against the enemy’s lies. For more messages from Charles Stanley, including this week's broadcast, go to www.intouch.org/watch

