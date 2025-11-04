Germ Theory, Barbary Pirates, Steve Kirsch, “Professor Dave”, Communism vs. Colonialism, Masonic Murder, Gun Shills

SR 2025-11-03 #230

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #230: 03 November 2025

Topic list:

* RECAP: “Debate The Funk”

* The “little-known story” of the MUSLIM SLAVE TRADE.

* Trump gearing up the “National Guard” against YOU.

* “Alternative media hero” (tech moneybag) Steve Kirsch ambushes Andy Kaufman.

* Johnny’s special offer to $20,000 “Professor Dave” Farina through Joe Rogan.

* Search truth on Stumble.

* Saloth “Pol Pot” Sar: the French Roman Catholic-created Communist mass-murderer.

* “Communism vs. Colonialism”

* “Zack” Snyder, Jesuit James Gunn and Henry Cavil’s softcore breakout.

* Joachim Peiper: another protected Munich Nazi mass-murderer...CATHOLIC.

* The INSANE story of this Union General’s murder.

* SHILL-FEST: Steven Crowder interviews Brandon Herrera.

* Glock caves to TRUMP gun-grabber pressure; Remington pays $73 MILLION to Sandy Hoax crisis actors.

* Another pedo-Priest shuffle (this one in Alaska).

