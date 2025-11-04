Germ Theory, Barbary Pirates, Steve Kirsch, “Professor Dave”, Communism vs. Colonialism, Masonic Murder, Gun Shills

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-11-03 #230
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #230: 03 November 2025
Topic list:
* RECAP: “Debate The Funk”
* The “little-known story” of the MUSLIM SLAVE TRADE.
* Trump gearing up the “National Guard” against YOU.
* “Alternative media hero” (tech moneybag) Steve Kirsch ambushes Andy Kaufman.
* Johnny’s special offer to $20,000 “Professor Dave” Farina through Joe Rogan.
* Search truth on Stumble.
* Saloth “Pol Pot” Sar: the French Roman Catholic-created Communist mass-murderer.
* “Communism vs. Colonialism”
* “Zack” Snyder, Jesuit James Gunn and Henry Cavil’s softcore breakout.
* Joachim Peiper: another protected Munich Nazi mass-murderer...CATHOLIC.
* The INSANE story of this Union General’s murder.
* SHILL-FEST: Steven Crowder interviews Brandon Herrera.
* Glock caves to TRUMP gun-grabber pressure; Remington pays $73 MILLION to Sandy Hoax crisis actors.
* Another pedo-Priest shuffle (this one in Alaska).
