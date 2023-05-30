Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3081a - As The Economic System Breaks Down The People Are Now Turning To Alternative Currencies
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3081a - May 29, 2023

As The Economic System Breaks Down The People Are Now Turning To Alternative Currencies


The climate change hoax has fallen apart, the predication are lies and the people see through them. The debt ceiling was another sideshow. The only way to rid ourselves of this is to remove the [CB] system. People are now turning to alternative currency.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
